Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Wet N Wild Hawaii Presents: Dive N Movie Night

Tomorrow cool off at Wet N Wild Hawaii with some fun in the sun while riding some of Hawaii’s wildest rides. Then, end your day by hanging out at their wave pool to watch Disney’s A Bug’s Life.

Visit: wetnwildhawaii.com

ShoreFyre Presents: Tavana

All weekend long, wine down from a day of shopping or a dip in the ocean by heading over to the Shore Fyre Grill and bar as you listen to great music by Tavana. Known for their Chicken and Waffles, Shofyre Wings and delicious drinks, the Shore Fyre grill and bar is the perfect hot spot to chill out with friends after a day of hanging out in beautiful waikiki.

VISIT: www.ShoreFyre.com for reservations

NextDoor Lounge Presents: Keilana and Wavvy Music

Tonight you and your loved ones are invited to sing and dance at Next-door lounge in Honolulu with Keilana and upcoming local artists, Wavvy. Dance the night away with your friends and family at one of Honolulu’s most popular hangout spots.

Visit: www.EventBrite.com

Hawaiis Finest Presents: B.E.T. and Chardonnay

Tonight, you and your friends will be grubbing and grooving at Hawaiian Brians as B.E.T. and Chardonnay hit the stage to give you a concert unlike any other. For tickets to tonight’s epic concert…

Visit: www.HiFinest.com