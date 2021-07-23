Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

BEYOND VAN GOGH EXHIBIT CONTINUES TO WOW HONOLULU GUESTS

Embrace your artistic side all weekend long as you experience the work of artist Van Gogh in this immersive exhibit. Watch as some of the world’s most famous art comes to life with state of the art media and projection.

For tickets: http://VanGoghHonolulu.com

BISHOP MUSEUM PRESENTS: POW! WOW! THE FIRST DECADE: FROM HAWAII TO THE WORLD

Head over to Bishop Museum to check out “Pow Wow! The First Decade.” This art exhibit

showcases some of the most notable Hawai‘i-based artists, international street artists, and sculptors. This exhibit will feature over 160 artists, with 30 artists creating new murals and installations curated by POW! WOW! Founder Jasper Wong within the gallery and throughout Bishop Museum’s campus.

TICKETS AVAILABLE AT: www.BishopMuseum.org

EK FERNANDEZ PRESENTS: ALOHA FREEDOM FESTIVAL

Last weekend marked the opening of the Aloha Freedom Festival and this weekend, you and your family can participate in the fun. Ride more than 25 thrilling attractions, challenge your friends and family to some carnival games, and of course, eat all the onolicious food your heart desires.

Visit: AlohaStadium.Hawaii.Gov

HAWAII’S FINEST PRESENTS: KAPENA, PENI DEAN AND NORTH KINGDOM

Tonight Join Hawaii’s Finest, Kapena, North Kingdom and Peni Dean as they Host this weekend’s Grub and Groove Concert at Hawaiian Brians. Skank the night away, play around with darts, and of course enjoy some delicious adult beverages at the hottest concert everyone will be posting about.

VISIT: http://HiFinest.com