Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Beyond Van Gogh Exhibit Comes to Honolulu

Embrace your artistic side all weekend long as you experience the work of artist, Van Gogh in this immersive exhibit. Watch as some of the worlds most famous art comes to life with state of the art media and projection.

For tickets: http://VanGoghHonolulu.com

Work Play Hawaii Presents: Maile

This Saturday enjoy a night on the town with local musician, Maile. Dang and sing along to some of Maile’s hit songs, as well as some well-known cover tunes all while sipping and dining on some of Work Plays Hawaii’s most recognizable menu.

Visit: www.WorkPlayHI.com

Willies Hot Chicken Presents: Future Tides

Rock out with Reggae band, Future Tides this Saturday night at Willies Hot Chicken in the town of Kona on the Island of Hawaii. Eat your heart out while you dance your feet off at one of the most popular restaurants on the island.

Visit; www.WilliesHotChicken.com

High Wattah Invites Fans to Their Single Release Party

High Wattah just dropped their latest single “Its Okay” and now they are inviting all of you to their CD release party. Tonight “Grub and Groove” your way over to Hawaiian Brians as you ride the party wave with High Wattah.

VISIT: www.HiFinest.com