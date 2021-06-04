Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Workplay Hawaii Presents: Mele In Hawaii Live!

Saturday night, head over to Work Play Hawaii as Haku Collective presents their first ever, in person Mele in Hawaii concert. Enjoy a night of Mele and hula with performances by Kimie Miner, Napua Greig, Grant Kono, Iwalani Apo and so much more.

Book a Table at: www.WorkPlayHi.com

Da Playground Maui Presents: Inna Vision

Sunday, you and your Ohana are invited to Da Playground Maui to enjoy a night of good vibes and music as you party and dance along to Inna Vision. Nothing like ending your weekend with great music.

VISIT: www.DaPlaygroundMaui.com

Waiwai Collective and Noho Home Presents: Mahiku Internship

Waiwai Collective and Noho Home are teaming up to offer their inaugural Mahiku internship program. Learn from the best mentors and designers in the local business industry to jump start your career.

VISIT: www.NohoHomeHawaii.com

Hawaii’s Finest Presents: High Wattah

Hawaii’s Finest is back at it again with yet another “Grub and Groove” concert at Hawaiian Brians. Tonight, hit the town with some of your closest friends as you dance and sing along to rising musicians, High Wattah. Grind on those grinds, and keep the drinks pouring as you hang out at the place that everyone, who is anyone will be at.

VISIT: www.HiFinest.com