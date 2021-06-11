Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in the Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Shore Fyre Presents: Likkle Jordee

Join Likkle Jordee tonight until Sunday at one of the hottest locations in Waikiki, Shore Fyre. Enjoy pupu’s, drinks, and great music after a day of shopping!

Visit: http://shoreFyre.com

Work Play Hawaii Presents: J Keys

Tomorrow night, party along with JKeys at Workplayhi Hawai’i. Sing, dance and lounge at one of the best locations to be at on a Saturday night.

Visit: http://workplayHi.com

Wet N Wild Hawaii Presents: Dive N Movie Night

Tomorrow cool off at Wet N Wild Hawaii with some fun in the sun while riding some of Hawaii’s wildest rides. Then, end your day by hanging out at their wave pool to watch Disney’s Lilo And Stitch.

Visit: wetnwildhawaii.com

Hawaii’s Finest Presents: Kapena and BET

This Friday night you and your squad can kick off the weekend at Hawaiian Brians as Kapena and BET entertain you with some of today’s greatest local hits, including their own singles. Drink some savory drinks and challenge your squad to a friendly competition of darts and pool at one of the hottest places on Oahu.

GET YOUR TICKETS AT: www.HiFinest.com