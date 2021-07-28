Make A Wish Hawaii Invites Local Residents to 3rd Annual Wine For Wishes Event

Honolulu (KHON2) – Make-A-Wish Hawaii invites Hawaii residents to their 3rd annual “Wine For Wishes” event, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recognized for their work in Hawaii’s communities, Make-A-Wish Hawaii is hosting their 3rd annual “Wine For Wishes” fundraiser to support Hawaii’s keiki.

“We are so excited for our Wine For Wishes event this year because it won’t be like any other. Guests can experience a three-hour sunset cruise by The Majestic by Atlantis Cruises, play some fun games, dance the night away to some great music and enter to win some great prizes,” says Malia Zannoni, Young Leaders Board Member, Make-A-Wish Hawaii.

The 3rd Annual “Wine For Wishes” event was curated by the Young Leaders Board Member of Make-A-Wish Hawaii, a team dedicated to hosting some of Hawaii’s top fundraisers to support local Keiki and families.

“The Young Leaders Board is a group of young professionals in the community that have really rallied behind the Make-A-Wish Hawaii mission of granting life-changing wishes for local keiki battling critical illnesses. We offer multiple avenues for the local community to get involved with the mission, whether by volunteering, joining our networking society, or attending one of our annual events,” Ryan Kalei Tsuji, Young Leaders Board Member, Make-A-Wish Hawaii.

In addition to enjoying food, drinks and giveaways, guests can also enter to win a drawing for a two-night stay in an oceanfront room at the Four Seasons Ko ‘Olina and four roundtrip tickets on Alaska Airlines.

Those looking to learn more about this year’s 3rd Annual Wine For Wishes event, as well as purchase tickets are encouraged to log onto the official Wine For Wishes website.

WEBSITE:

www.WineForWishes.com