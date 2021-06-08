Local Musician, Mahi Crabbe Drops New Single Years in The Making

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Mahi Crabbe brings the entertainment home for fans, with the release of his newest single, “Come on Over.”

No stranger to the stage, local singer and songwriter, Mahi Crabbe has been entertaining audiences from around the world for years, performing alongside some of Hawaii’s biggest names in music.

“I have performed with J Boog, Fiji, Anuhea and so much more. A Lot of people recognize me for my work behind the artists as a drummer or another musician, but I also like creating songs,” says Mahi Crabbe, singer and songwriter.

Written a few years ago, “Come On Over” is one of the latest singles to be released by Crabbe.

Crabbe says, “It’s about a time I saw a girl in the audience, while I was getting ready to go on stage, while in the back, and the best way I could express myself for her to come over, is by creating a song about her approaching me. Of course, this was before I met my wife.”

“Come On Over” by Mahi Crabbe is available to stream now on all streaming platforms.

INSTAGRAM: @MahiLive