Local Musician, Evan Khay Releases New Single “Let You Know”

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Evan Khay is releasing new music on behalf of his fans.

Local musician and producer, Evan Khay is bringing the music to homes across the state with his newest single he has been working on amid the Covid pandemic.

“I have been working a lot with my producer, Imua Garza and Keilana on this new single. It took a couple months of focus and dedication and we are really excited to share this new project with everyone,” says Evan Khay, Singer and Songwriter.

Khay took to getting the assistance from his fans to help assist with his latest single.

Khay says, “I wrote this through the eyes of some of my followers. The song is about letting your crush know that you like them, and finding the courage to approach them.”

Although Khay has been married for a few years, he found that writing on behalf of his followers was more challenging than he thought.

“I haven’t been single in a while, so when I had to write on behalf of my fans who are single, I found myself in a writer block. We really had to listen to them and write about what they were feeling at that moment. Once I was able to hear them out, they became really appreciative,” says Khay.

The latest single from Khay, “Let You Know” is available to stream on all digital platforms.

WEBSITE:

www.evankhay.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram: @EvanKhay