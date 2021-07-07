Local Actor, Valen Ahlo Represents Hawaii in New Hallmark Movie

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local Actor and Hawaii native, Valen Ahlo joins the cast of Hallmark networks’ new film, “You Had Me at Aloha.”

Local actor Valen Ahlo is adding one more role to his filmography, a profession Ahlo has been pursuing since he was 7 years old.

“I’ve done various commercials and TV shows since I was 7 years old. My Most recent work has been working on-camera for Hawaii 5-0,” says Valen Ahlo, Actor and Filmmaker.

As Covid restrictions lighten up, out-of-state productions are choosing Hawaii to be their next film location, allowing Hawaii-born actors opportunities for mainstream roles.

Ahlo says, “Local actors don’t always get the chance to get a feature role in something big. Because in-person auditions were eliminated, it opened the door for us to be more visible and compete with mainland actors. It’s really through a mix of timing and technology that we Hawaii actors were given the opportunity to pick up larger roles — without having to relocate.”

With perfect weather conditions, and beautiful backdrops, Hallmark has chosen Hawaii to film its newest movie, a production Ahlo feels grateful to be a part of.

“The Hallmark Channel’s ‘You Had Me at Aloha’ is about two new co-hosts of a travel show discovering the magic of Hawaii and how it draws them together. I play Luis, the director of the travel show filming in Hawaii, who is a lot like me. And it’s a beautiful showcase of our island home,” says Ahlo.

“You Had Me at Aloha” airs locally on the Hallmark channel, July 8.

