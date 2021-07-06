Kimie Miner Invites Fans to Blue Note Hawaii In Honor of Her Birthday

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Kimie Miner is welcoming her fans to her newest performance at Blue Note Hawaii to celebrate her birthday.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Haku Collective has found new and creative ways to support local musicians and entertain local fans.

“Covid created a situation where we as musicians could clearly see our situation as artists and creators. The events around covid revealed a GAP in stewardship. I saw the empty space there and it really screamed for action so jumped. It became a real leadership opportunity both locally and nationally as we helped musicians build a community and become self-sustaining and self-advocating,” says Kimie Miner, musician and founder of Haku Collective.

With a positive response from both the local music industry and fans, Miner and the Haku Collective team are partnering up with Blue Note Hawaii to celebrate Miner’s birthday with two concerts.

Miner says, “I am excited to see all my fans. They can expect a great show with some special guests and recognizable songs. We chose to partner up with Blue Note Hawaii because not only have they been supportive of me and my team, they have been supporting local musicians, even before the pandemic.”

In addition to the support Miner has been getting from Blue Note Hawaii, she chose to dedicate her birthday shows to her fans, who she feels have been supportive of her and her career for years.

“I am inviting all of my fans to come out and celebrate. It’s been a while since I’ve seen them in person. We keep in touch online through social media, and virtual performances, but there’s nothing like feeling their energy in person,” says Miner.

Those looking to attend Kimie Miner’s birthday celebration on both July 9th, and 10th can choose from a 6:30 PM and 9PM show. Tickets are available via Blue Note Hawaii’s official website.

WEBSITES:

www.BlueNoteHawaii.com

www.HakuHawaii.com

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES:

@BlueNoteHawaii

@HakuCollective