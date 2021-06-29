Jasmin Nicole Releases New Single, “Do Anything” With Fia

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Jasmin Nicole is teaming up with another local musician to release her newest single.

With the success of her latest hit, “You’re Still the One,” local artist Jasmin Nicole is adding another single to her discography.

“The feedback from the community has been great. ‘You’re Still the One’ has been on the top 10 list on Living808 and top 5 list on Island 98.5 since it’s release. I really can’t thank my fans enough,” says Jasmin Nicole, local singer and songwriter.

As “You’re Still the One” reaches to the top of the charts, Nicole is using the positive momentum from her latest single to release her newest song, “Do Anything” which features another local artist, Fia.

Nicole says, “I love working with Fia. It was a “no-brainer” choosing him to be on the song with me. We’ve known each other for a long time, so when it came to working with him, it was easy. The song itself talks about “doing anything” for your other half.”

“Do Anything” is available to stream on all digital platforms.

