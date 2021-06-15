Henry Kapono Celebrates Big With Na Hoku Nominations and Special Performances

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Henry Kapono is celebrating with 5 Na Hoku Hanohano nominations and a special performance at Blue Note Hawaii.

With 18 Na Hoku Hanohano award wins, local musician Henry Kapono is rejoicing with his family and friends as he could possibly add 5 more Na Hoku Hanohano awards to his achievements, with the release of his latest album, Henry’s House.

“My latest album, ‘Henry’s House’ is a special edition album which was created during the lockdown of 2020. It’s about growing up through changing times, appreciating what you have and enjoying the little things that are actually the Big things,” says Henry Kapono, Local Singer and Songwriter.

Not only has Kapono’s accomplishments been recognized locally, it has also been noticed by the Grammy Museums’ Asian Pacific Islander feature.

Kapono says, “It’s a huge honor not only on my behalf, but on behalf of the people of Hawaii that our culture is being noticed and heard by such a huge organization, like the Recording Academy.”

Kapono has been hard at work not just in the studio, but on the stage as he prepares for his upcoming shows at Blue Note Hawaii.

“I’m excited to see my fans in person, feeling their energy and interacting with them is something that I look forward to, and missed throughout the pandemic. The audience will hear some familiar songs from C&K as well as some new songs I have recently written,” says Kapono.

One of those new songs that Kapono has written has been created for the 2021 AIDS walk entitled “Friend For Life.”

Kapono says, “This song comes from a place beyond myself. It’s a song to help make a difference for so many lives. A song from the heart.”

Viewers can watch Henry perform his newest single, “Friend For Life” in a half-hour special airing on June 24 at 9:30PM on KHON2. Kapono’s latest album ‘Henry’s House” is available to download on his official website.

WEBSITE: www.HenryKapono.com