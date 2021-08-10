Hawaii’s Finest Hosts Star Studded Lineup At Bishop Museum

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local business, Hawaii’s Finest is set to host their highly-anticipated music festival, a first since the covid-19 pandemic.

Guests at Hawaii’s Finest Music Festival can party alongside some of their favorite local artists, one of which is upcoming music duo, High Wattah.

“We are excited to perform on the same stage and alongside some of the musicians we look up to. It’s been a while since we saw them perform live, and to say that we are on the same lineup as them is unreal,” says Keaolewa Davis-Mendija, singer and songwriter of High Wattah.

Known for their work in the local clothing industry, Hawaii’s Finest has been heavily involved in the local music scene, hosting some of Hawaii’s top concerts.

Davis-Mendija says, “Paulele and the team at Hawaii’s Finest know how to throw a great concert. All summer long, they have been hosting their ‘Grub and Groove’ concerts, something that has been a hit with fans. Now, people get to see all of their favorite artists all in one place, on one epic stage.”

Those looking to learn more information about Hawaii’s Finest music festival can do so and keep up with them via their official website.

