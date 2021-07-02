Formosa Cafe Welcomes Guests Back to A Renovated Restaurant

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Formosa Cafe is bringing the deliciousness of “old Hollywood” back to life by working with local historians and its original owners.

For more than 80 years, the Formosa Cafe has catered to some of Hollywood’s brightest stars with their award-winning menu, and convenient location.

“We re-opened the Formosa in July 2019 after a two-year renovation. Today it pays homage to the Golden Age of Hollywood and revives a place we personally adored, as did many generations before ours, and keeps history and memories intact—yet seamlessly merges old with new,” says Dimitri Komarov, co-owner of the Formosa Cafe.

With a $2.4 million investment into the restaurant’s renovation, Komarov and his team are excited to bring its guests back to the “golden age” of Hollywood.

Komarov says, “We are honored to have been given the chance to make a piece of old Hollywood history new again. This has been the most exciting restoration because the Formosa is such a beloved, iconic celebrity favorite, and we hope it has a long term impact in historic West Hollywood.”

Guests can expect to see some old pieces of Hollywood such as, Chinese lanterns; reupholstered vinyl booths; gangster Bugsy Siegel’s safe; and, most significantly, their fully exposed iconic Red trolley train car dating back to 1904.

“Among the original artifacts, we are happy to bring in new designs such as Terrazzo floors that mimic those of Hollywood’s Walk of Fame; customized flocked wallpaper by one of Tarantino’s art directors; a Pagoda crafted from vintage studio props covering a shrine rescued from L.A.’s shuttered Yee Mee Loo bar; filmmaker Arthur Dong’s curated portrait exhibit recognizing numerous Asian American talent on film, television, stage and radio in the 20th century; a completely new rooftop bar and patio,:” says Komarov.

In addition to its new and old decorations and furniture, the Formosa Cafe prides themselves with its new and up to date menu.

Komarov says, “The new Formosa not only transports guests back in time to the glory days of Hollywood, but with its cocktail menu, patrons are given another way to connect to a part of its liquid history, too. With the bygone era and personalities of old Hollywood, the many spirits of the past merge the spirits served at the bar. The lunch, dinner and late night bites on its menu are inspired by classic Taiwanese-American cuisine that largely defined the bar’s history. The 1933 Group engaged Little Fatty chef and owner David Kuo to conceptualize a modern take on classic dishes formerly found on The Formosa’s vintage menus. Many of Little Fatty’s signature dishes, including Dan Dan Mian and General Tso’s Cauliflower, make an appearance alongside dishes exclusive to the new Formosa.”

Guests looking to make a reservation at the Formosa Cafe in West Hollywood, can do so on their official website which includes their complete drink and food menu.

