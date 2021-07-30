CinemAttractions 4DFX Brings Immersive 4DFX Movie Experience to Waikiki

Honolulu (KHON2) – An immersive experience called Hawaii CinemAttractions has come to Waikiki that brings state-of-the-art 4DFX movie viewing, effects, and a video arcade venue to the Hilton Hawaiian Village.

CinemAttractions takes guests on a sensory ride with five featured films made just for the cinema.

One Planet One People, a film shot by Devin Supertramp Graham takes the viewer to iconic places, people and cultures around the world; Adventure Quest Hawaii is a thrilling film that showcases extreme adventure sites around Oahu; Soaring Over Hawaii, a POV flight over the Hawaiian Islands, and Roller Coasters, a wild, thrilling film that offers the rider a virtual roller coaster experience and Mother Earth, a relaxing guided morning meditation live show, performed with Tibetan singing bowls and narrated by Lucie Lynch that reflects on how we perceive Earth.

Visitors can experience special effects through motion-enabled chairs, vibration, water, wind, scents and much more that enhance the visuals on screen. Located near the Tapa Pool and Bar at Hilton Hawaiian Village, Hawaii CinemAttractions is now accepting bookings at www.4dfxhawaii.com

As the venue evolves and expands, Hawaii CinemAttractions plans to offer more immersive activities to explore Hawaii in VR along with the addition of CGI roller coasters, and other niche films.

Tickets for each film are priced at $16 for kids (ages 12 and under), $20 for adults, $18.50 available for kamaaina (local residents), and special discounted pricing for seniors and military. For a limited time, Hawaii CinemAttractions is offering a buy two shows, get one show free promotion in celebration of its opening.

Hawaii CinemAttractions is open daily from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Tapa Cinema at Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, located right next to the Tapa Bar and Pool.

Reservations online: 4dfxhawaii.com <https://4dfxhawaii.com/>.

Social media handles: @4dfxhawaii