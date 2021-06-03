Choreographer, Emily Alabi Takes Mikey Monis Behind the Moves of Netflix’s Selena The Series

Honolulu (KHON2) – Netflix’s hit show, Selena The Series is dancing it’s way to the number one spot with hit songs, iconic outfits and familiar dance moves.

Known for her starring roles, and award winning salsa dance routines, world renowned choreographer, Emily Alabi is joining the team of Netflix’s number one show, “Selena The Series.”

“I started dancing at a young age, with my brother, Junior. We’ve been on shows like America’s Got Talent, So You Think You Can Dance, Dancing with the stars and Disney Channel. My most recent work can be seen on Netflix’s ‘Selena: The Series,'” says Emily Alabi, Choreographer.

After months of studying Selena’s performances, Alabi and the rest of the team wanted to pay tribute to the late singer with precise research.

Alabi said, “We studied everything about Selena and her performances. From her feet and hand movements, to facial expressions, and even down to the famous band aid she had on her pointer finger the night of the Astrodome concert in 1995.”

Those wanting to take dance lessons from Emily along with her brother, Junior can do so via their official website.