Brother Noland Series with Kahilu Theatre

Honolulu (KHON2) – Brother Noland will feature season one of his show ‘The Pueo, The Camera & Me’ on Kahilu.TV.

“The show is organically connected to these islands, this land, and this great ocean,” says Noland. “I would like people to get a focused attention to the “present,” a feel good “glimpse of the past,” and a peripheral awareness of where we are today in these interesting times of this worldly world. I want people to see how we can bring the pieces together for the community and not divide us but unite us in the truest sense”.

