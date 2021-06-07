Blue Note Hawaii Welcomes Josh Tatofi With two Different Residencies

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician Josh Tatofi joins the Blue Note Hawaii family with his own residencies.

With positive responses since returning to the stage after the pandemic, singer and songwriter Josh Tatofi is grateful that his fans welcome him back with warmth and aloha.

“It feels good to finally get back and perform in person, with a live audience. This is one of my favorite ways of getting to interact with my fans, while sharing what I love to do most, singing,” says Josh Tatofi, Singer and Songwriter.

One of the venues that fans of Josh Tatofi can celebrate with him post pandemic, is in Waikiki at Blue Note Hawaii, which would be home to two different types of residencies for Tatofi.

Tatofi says, “We will have two very different shows that my fans can choose to attend. A hawaiian show where everything will be dedicated to Hawaii and its culture, and one with an R&B setlist.”

Those wanting to purchase tickets to any of Josh Tatofi’s shows are encouraged to do so via the official Blue Note Hawaii website.

WEBSITE:

www.BlueNoteHawaii.com

Social Media Handle:

IG @JoshTatofiMusic