Honolulu (KHON2) – Award winning artist Amy Hanaiali’i will team up with Jeff Peterson sound for two shows at Blue Note Hawaii Saturday June 5th.

Before she takes the stage, she gave Living808 a preview.

AMY HANAIALI’I with Jeff Peterson

June 5, 2021

Tickets: Premium $35 per seat, Loge $25 per seat

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 p.m.

