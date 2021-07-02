The Social Honolulu Teams Up with Molson Coors for July Special

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 checked out a new restaurant called The Social Honolulu at the South Shore Market at Ward Village.

Living808 Host John Veneri featured the comfort food and cocktails, and the July special, a Vizzy Hard Seltzer bucket, 4 for $16 everyday until the end of July.

The Social Honolulu is located on the 2nd Floor of the South Shore Market at Ward Village, below TJ Maxx. Current hours of operation are from 4pm-12am, Monday through Sunday. Lunch will be added soon.

Social Media Handles: FB: https://www.facebook.com/TheSocialHnl IG: @thesocialhnl