Tea Chest Hawaii Introduces Wellness Collection for Health & Healing

Honolulu (KHON2) – Tea Chest Hawaii has released a new line of Wellness Collection Teas to add to it award-winning lineup.

“Tea Chest Hawaii is an award-winning company in that our iced tea won a national tasting competition and the title, Best Iced Tea in America,” says Byron Goo, CEO. “We craft teas with a distinct sense of place for the modern table these three products are part of our expanding Wellness Collection – online at www.teachest.com.”

Tea Chest recently introduced three new teas specifically designed to malama both mind and body. MANA, ‘OLENA, and NANEA contain organic and Hawaii-sourced ingredients known to boost immunity and resilience, soothe inflammation and stiffness, and alleviate stress and anxiety. Goo adds, “During COVID, we realized that tea is a natural delivery mechanism for wellness. We surveyed our 6000+ online customers asking a very basic question, “How can we help you?” Amazingly, we received hundreds of responses.”

MANA, ‘OLENA, and NANEA feature plant-based nutrients that are sustainably grown. Two are locally grown adaptogens: moringa and māmaki. Adaptogens naturally help the body rebalance and heal itself. Moringa leaves are known as a nutritious superfood, containing seven times more vitamin C than oranges and 15 times more potassium than bananas. Māmaki is a traditional Hawaiian la’au or plant-based medicine that is high in antioxidants and can help to regulate blood pressure and cholesterol.

Goo went on to say, “During the pandemic I personally went through a season of depression. We all went through massive amounts of rapid change and uncertainty. Pre-COVID our main customers were airlines, hotels, restaurants and spas which all were shutdown at one point. Our revenue was down 90% at one point and in the midst of all this change, I had to consume tons of information to pivot the company and save jobs. We literally were testing NANEA for anxiety and stress on ourselves knowing there were others wanting the same kind of relief.”

Each package of tea is priced at $7.95 and contains 20 individual eco-friendly, plastic- and staple-free tea bags. Tea Chest Hawaii products are available at local retailers and online at www.teachest.com. Orders can be shipped to all 50 states and select international destinations. Additionally, pickup at Tea Chest Hawaii’s Honolulu warehouse is offered Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

