Ruby Tuesday Hawaii Offers New Menu Items and Employment Opportunities Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Honolulu (KHON2) – Ruby Tuesday Hawaii is welcoming customers back with new menu items and employment opportunities since reopening after covid-19 pandemic.

Known for their award-winning dinner menu and welcoming atmosphere, Ruby Tuesday Hawaii is inviting guests to experience their one-of-a-kind breakfast menu.

“We have a really good breakfast menu, we offer everything from our classic eggs benedict, to our Portuguese sausage and fried rice. Some unique items that you won’t experience anywhere else are our ATM benedicts that everyone loves,” says Rick Nakashima, CEO and owner of Ruby Tuesday Hawaii.

In addition to their breakfast menu, Ruby Tuesday Hawaii is looking for new members to join their team.

“We are looking for eager people wanting to join our amazing staff. Everyone here loves working with each other and loves to share their knowledge of our food with the customers,” says Minh Wong, COO of Ruby Tuesday Hawaii.

Those looking to apply at Ruby Tuesday Hawaii or check out their menu can do so via their official website.

WEBSITE:

www.RubyTuesdayHawaii.com