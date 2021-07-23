Off The Grid Food Festival Serves Up Dishes Hawaii Residents Can Appreciate

Honolulu (KHON2) – San Francisco’s food truck festival, Off The Grid is bringing food enthusiasts together to experience different dishes from around the world.

For over 10 years, the Off The Grid Food Truck Festival has been welcoming guests from all over the country to taste one of a kind dishes, curated by some of San Francisco’s top food trucks.

“Off the Grid began in June 2010 with the simple idea of grouping Street Food creators together to create an experience that allows neighbors to connect with friends, and families to reconnect with each other. Since then, their markets have become a Bay Area icon and quintessential Bay Area activity, known for unique food and cultural experiences,” says Matthew Attaway, Chief Technology Officer of Off The Grid.

Serving over 2 million meals a year, Attaway feels that Off The Grid is the perfect event for food truck owners to be a part of.

Attaway says, “After seeing people’s love of street food, we decided to bring food to where people work and where they make memories, a great opportunity for local businesses wanting to take their menus on the road.”

Hawaii residents can now feel a sense of familiarity when visiting Off The Grid, as San Francisco chef and food truck owner Chris Zabala brings the taste of Hawaii to bay area residents and tourists.

“’I’ve always had a love for the islands with friends and family immersing the culture in me since I was a child. With Hawaiian food, it was truly love at first bite, and ever since then, I wanted to bring those dishes to San Francisco with my business,” says Chris Zabala Chef and Owner of Fresh Catch Poke.

From shutting down for 2 months to California’s updated covid restrictions and guidelines, Zabala is grateful to be a part of the Off The Grid, a festival that allowed his business to start up again.

Zabala says, “After a solid first year of learning, we were extremely excited to take on 2021. We had to change our focus, we had to adapt, we had to fight to keep the business alive. If there’s anything that we can take from Covid, it’s that we’re stronger and more readily prepared for just about anything that’s thrown at us. Luckily, Off The Grid started running again, and we were able to get back to business.”

San Francisco residents and tourists are invited to keep updated with Fresh Catch Poke and future Off The Grid pop-ups via their individual websites and social media accounts.

OFF THE GRID:

website: www.OffTheGrid.com

FRESH CATCH POKE:

website: www.FreshCatchPoke.com Social Media Handles: @FreshCatchPoke