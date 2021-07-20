Menehune Chef: No-Bake Energy Bites

808 Eat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On this edition of the Menehune Chef with Chef Amanda Smith, we learn how to make no-bake energy bites.

Healthy Hawaiian No bake energy bites for on the go:

            •          1 cup of gluten free old fashioned oats

            •          2/3 cup  shredded coconut (sweetened or unsweetened)

            •          1/2 cup of Tiny Isle Mac nut butter

            •          1/2 cup ground flaxseed

            •          1/2 cup semi sweet cacao chips 

            •          1/3 cup local Hawaii honey

            •          1 tablespoon chia seeds (optional)

            •          1 teaspoon vanilla extract

            •          1 sheet of Meli wrap to package up your no bake energy balls (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Stir everything together.  Stir all ingredients together in a large mixing bowl until thoroughly combined.

Chill. Cover the mixing bowl with half of the Meli wrap and chill in the freezer for about 25 mins , or until the mixture is properly chilled.  (This will help the mixture stick together more easily before the rolling process.)

Roll mixture into 1-inch balls.

Serve.  Then enjoy immediately!  Or refrigerate in a sealed container for up to 1 week, or freeze for up to 3 months.

Tiny isle Mac nut butter, order on Instagram: @tinyislekauai

Visit WWW.MENEHUNECHEF.COM

for more great recipes and follow Amanda on social media @menehunechef

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories