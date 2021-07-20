Menehune Chef: No-Bake Energy Bites

On this edition of the Menehune Chef with Chef Amanda Smith, we learn how to make no-bake energy bites.
Healthy Hawaiian No bake energy bites for on the go:
• 1 cup of gluten free old fashioned oats
• 2/3 cup shredded coconut (sweetened or unsweetened)
• 1/2 cup of Tiny Isle Mac nut butter
• 1/2 cup ground flaxseed
• 1/2 cup semi sweet cacao chips
• 1/3 cup local Hawaii honey
• 1 tablespoon chia seeds (optional)
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1 sheet of Meli wrap to package up your no bake energy balls (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS:
Stir everything together. Stir all ingredients together in a large mixing bowl until thoroughly combined.
Chill. Cover the mixing bowl with half of the Meli wrap and chill in the freezer for about 25 mins , or until the mixture is properly chilled. (This will help the mixture stick together more easily before the rolling process.)
Roll mixture into 1-inch balls.
Serve. Then enjoy immediately! Or refrigerate in a sealed container for up to 1 week, or freeze for up to 3 months.
Tiny isle Mac nut butter, order on Instagram: @tinyislekauai
