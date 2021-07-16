Koloa Rum Brings The Deliciousness of Hawaii to New Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Honolulu (KHON2) – Koloa Rum Company is bringing award-winning flavors to Las Vegas, as a part of their new partnership with Allegiant Stadium.

Known by many local companies, Koloa Rum is being recognized on the 9th Island as they provide their award-winning beverages to the Allegiant Stadium.

“We’re eager to bring our premium rums to Raiders fans and sports enthusiasts as well as concert-goers from around the globe. This partnership with Allegiant Stadium secures Koloa Rum’s brand within the sports and entertainment industry,” says David Honma, Hawaii State Sales Associate at Koloa Rum Company.

In addition to celebrating its new deal with Allegiant Stadium, Koloa Rum is encouraging its customers to enjoy responsibly with their new cocktail.

Honma says, “We recently shared the recipe for our ‘Spiced Pineapple Rum’ punch. It’s perfect for the summer, especially when you are relaxing with some friends and family on a hot day.”

Koloa Rum encourages all of their 21 and over followers to log onto their website to learn more about their partnership with Allegiant Stadium, as well as other delicious alcoholic beverages.

WEBSITE:

www.KoloaRum.com

INSTAGRAM:

@KoloaRumCompany