Hawaii’s Kitchen on the road: Noi Thai Cuisine

2021 marks 6 years since Noi Thai Cuisine opened its doors at the Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki and over the years they have won numerous awards and accolades. Koi Ford the General Manager spoke with John Veneri in this edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen on the road.

“Covid was tough on all of us, but we stayed open throughout the pandemic, sometimes just for take-out and delivery, but we survived and thank everyone for their support! And yes, we are so busy with locals and visitors now, so we’re doing well, even though there are still some restrictions, so we want to remind everyone to make a reservation if they plan to come down at 808-664-4039. We have Happy Hour every day from 3-6pm in the bar and outside, no reservation needed for that. We have selected wines and cocktails for $7, beer and well drinks for $5, and pupus from $5-11. We have a 20% kama‘āina discount on our food (except happy hour and specials); And we still offer our $10 & $20 Noi Thai bentos that we created during Covid for a quick and delicious grab & go meal – and they are still super popular; And we have 3 hours of free validated parking from Royal Hawaiian Center.”

Visit noithaicuisine.com for reservations and location.