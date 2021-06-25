DB Grill teams up with Molson Coors

DB Grill in Kapolei Commons is the hang spot for good food and good times. There are some exciting new things going on at the restaurant according to Brenton Lee the Chef De Cuisine.

“We have a new chicken wing flavor, our unique spin on buffalo but using more local and fresh ingredients. Sizzling calamari dish is easy to share, a little spicy, super delicious – our spin on a Korean favorite.”

And manager Kaimi Hironaka says there are drink specials to go along with the awesome menu.

“We are now offering VIzzy lemonade buckets – choose 4 flavors for $16! Summer’s around the corner, looking for something fun to keep you cool, the new hard sparkling lemonade is here. It’s been a big hit so far, and goes great with all of our food.”

DB GRILL

Kapolei Commons

4450 Kapolei Parkway #560

Kapolei, HI 96707

https://www.dbgrillhi.com/