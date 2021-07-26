Brunch with Aloha DIY Ice Cream Cake

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 learned how to create a fun take on an ice cream cake from Brunch with Aloha.

Mal Botts celebrated her Mom’s birthday with a DIY ice cream cake and staycation at the Waikiki Beachcomber.

To make DYI Ice cream cake, here are the supplies you need.

A package of your favorite cookies.

3 Tablespoons melted butter

2 to 3 pints of your favorite ice cream flavors

Sauce of your choice

Whipped Topping

Watch to see how easy it is to make the cake, which is inspired by Dairy Queen’s ice cream cake.

You can get more ideas and enter giveaways including one for a Dairy Queen gift card by following Mal on Instagram.

Instagram: @malhbotts

Website: www.brunchwithaloha.com