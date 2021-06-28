7-Eleven Hawaii Cruise Giveaway & July Specials

Honolulu (KHON2) – 7-Eleven Hawaii is kicking off a month of specials and an Interisland cruise giveaway for customers.

From June 28th through August 1st, 7-Eleven Hawaii is partnering with KHON2, and Norwegian Cruise Line to offer special in-store pricing on products and an enter-to-win grand prize of a 7-day inter-island cruise for (2) people.

There are also planned promotions including a celebration on 7/11.

“In addition to the everyday promotions we offer throughout the month, this month we are featuring items like King Size Hershey’s at 2/$4 and Rockstar Energy Drinks at 2/$3.25,” says Annika Streng, Marketing Manager for 7-Eleven Hawaii. “We used to offer free small SLURPEE® on July 11th (7-11) to celebrate our “birthday” but this year we will be offering free small SLURPEE® coupons on Sunday 7/11 from 11:00am while supplies last. We also have a gift with $5.00 purchase starting at 11:00am and we are doing giveaways on social media.

7-Eleven Hawaii has also expanded its food assortment. New items include a Salmon & Fried Tofu bento with broccoli as well as a Salted Egg Custard Bun from Yung Yee Kee, which is a Dim Sum restaurant located on Kapiolani Blvd.

Website: 7elevenhawaii.com

Social Media Handles: @7elevenhi