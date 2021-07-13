The Honolulu Museum of Art Makes A Joyful Return With New Interactive Exhibits

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Museum of Art is welcoming guests back with interactive installations as a part of their Joyful Return Exhibit.

The Honolulu Museum of Art’s multi-part exhibition, Joyful Return is bringing the fun to museum goers with new art, conversation installations, and personal connections from collaborative artists.

“Joyful Return is a community-driven exhibition in seven different parts around the museum, and we’re collaborating with local artists and members of the community to bring each individual installation to life,” says Aaron Padilla, Director of Learning and Engagement at the Honolulu Museum of Art.

With two installations installed, the Honolulu Museum of Art has added three more interactive exhibits, one of them being a mural in which guests can partake in.

Padilla says, “As a part of our ‘Reveal’ installation, local artists Roxanne and Matthew Ortiz painted a mural. We then covered up the painting with a layer of black vinyl, and are inviting the community to help us to reveal this incredible, vibrant work of art slowly by peeling off the vinyl piece-by-piece.”

Steps away from the mural, guests can interact with the museum’s regrow installation, another interactive exhibit created by artist, Rebecca Goldschmidt.

“We’re transforming the courtyard into a hanging garden, with bamboo benches, handmade coconut planters, painted rocks, and other elements drawing upon traditional practices and sustainable plant stewardship. In this courtyard, guests can participate in guided activities, giving them a better understanding about how our ancestors lived off the land,” says Rebecca Goldsmidt, collaborative artist at the Honolulu Museum of Art.

In addition to painting and guided garden activities, museum goers can learn about their yarn-bombing installation, the focal art in the museum’s “recover” exhibit.

“Yarn-bombing is when you cover structures or objects with a knitted or crocheted layer. It’s so unexpected and makes you look at spaces differently. This particular design is meant to look like an ohia lehua forest,” says Archipurlago, collaborative artist at the Honolulu Museum of Art.

Guests can learn the method of yarn-bombing from Archipurlago, through guided activities, only offered through the museums “Joyful Return” exhibit.

Archipurolago says, “Anyone can sign up to join us for a guided activity making yarn pom pom blossoms that we will add to the installation to become the ohia flowers.”

Those looking to sign up for guided activities, as well as learn more about the Honolulu Museum of Art’s Joyful Return exhibit are encouraged to visit the museum’s official website.

WEBSITE:

www.HonoluluMuseum.org

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE:

@HonoluluMuseum