Honolulu Museum of Art Welcomes Back Visitors

The Honolulu Museum of Art has welcomed the community back with a slate of welcoming programs with much more to come. As we approach the summer HoMA wants to express to the community how much they appreciate the support by enhancing the museum’s extended, weekend hours with live musical performances from local artists, one-of-a-kind DJ sets, interactive art experiences, beverages and bites, and galleries open late into the evenings for a unique art experience. HoMA Summer Nights, on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer months, will introduce an engaging lineup of programming on for the whole family:

Friday nights at the museum have become an emerging meet-up, hang-out venue, with live musical performances by some of Hawai‘i’s best up-and-coming artists. And every Saturday throughout the summer, Aloha Got Soul will be deejaying in the HoMA Café from 6-8:30pm—grab some bar bites and a beverage (or two!) and enjoy their signature mix of 1970s and 80s jazz, funk, soul, and R&B music from Hawai‘i.

And the Joyful Return pop-up installations run throughout the year on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. Lots of great, fun activities planned like flag making, learning about and working with indigenous and traditional plants, a mural reveal and yarn bombing. Visit the gift shop for an art workshop, or stop by the courtyards for a quick art class. There’s something for everyone from keiki to kupuna.

