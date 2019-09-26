8 and 1/2 Desserts Serves Up Sweet Treats & Plate Lunches on Malama Eco Products

Honolulu (KHON2)- 8 and ½ Desserts is serving up acclaimed ice creams, pie, poke, and plate lunches at Windward Mall with eco-friendly containers.

Owner Robert Baulding invited Living808’s Tannya Joaquin to the mall’s second level food court to try out some of their best sellers, including the Original Hawaiian Ice Cream pie and poke made with sashimi grade fish.

8 and ½ Desserts offers generous-sized portions that are covered in house-made sauces that can soak through regular plates.

8 and ½ Desserts recently switched to Eco-friendly compostable Malama Eco Products for its plates, containers, and utensils.

Malama Eco Owner David Pang joined Living808 for a taste test and to talk about the trend in local businesses going green.

Website: http://www.8halfdesserts.com/

malamaeco.com