As the new school year approaches, parents and guardians in Hawaii are preparing their children for the 7th grade, which comes with additional immunization requirements. Dr. Nathan Tan, Deputy State Epidemiologist of the Hawaii Department of Health, joined Living808 to shed light on the required vaccines and their significance in safeguarding public health and creating a safe environment for students.

In addition to the standard immunizations required for elementary school grades, students entering the 7th grade must also receive three specific vaccines:

HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Vaccine: The HPV vaccine is a safe and effective preventive measure against infections that can lead to cancer.

MCV (Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine): This vaccine protects against meningitis, a serious infection affecting the spinal cord and brain lining that can be life-threatening.

Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis Booster) Vaccine: The Tdap vaccine acts as a booster for tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (whooping cough) vaccinations received in infancy, reinforcing the immune system’s response to potential exposure.

Students that are new to Hawaii schools should fulfill Tuberculosis (TB) clearance requirements with their healthcare provider.

Dr. Nathan Tan emphasized that these vaccination requirements serve public health and safety interests, ensuring not only the health of the vaccinated child but also the well-being of their peers and school community. He shared that vaccines have proven time and again to be highly effective in preventing diseases before exposure, making them one of the most significant medical breakthroughs in history.

For parents and guardians looking for more information about the school health requirements, Dr. Tan urges them to schedule an appointment with a healthcare provider for their child’s physical exam and necessary immunizations as soon as possible. Another resource can be found at vaxtoschooolhawaii.com, there you’ll find comprehensive information on vaccination requirements for school entry.

As the new academic year commences, ensuring that students have received the required immunizations will not only protect their health but also contribute to the overall well-being of the school community, fostering a safe and conducive learning environment for all.