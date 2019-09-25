73rd annual Aloha Floral Week Parade

The 73rd annual Floral Parade is one of the most beautiful celebrations during the Aloha Festivals which concludes the festivities. The colorful parade includes a variety of exciting and traditional cultural experiences. The final showing of the Royal Court on a float of fresh, rainbow flowers commemorates the event along with men and women showcasing the traditional art of pa‘u riding. Men and women, as well as the horses, are covered in intricate and unique haku and lei. In addition, the parade features marching bands, school groups, floats and more – it’s a wide array of participants and a true display of the aloha spirit in the community.

This year’s theme “Na Mo’olelo ‘Ukulele: ‘Ukulele Stories”, celebrates the State of Hawaii’s official musical instrument, its history and its prominent influence in Hawaiian culture. This theme will be reflected in the parade in the float design, and there will be special appearances by some of Hawaii’s ‘ukulele greats, such as Raiatea Helm, our parade marshal.

The 73rd Annual Floral Parade will begin at Ala Moana Beach Park and proceed down Kalakaua Ave to Kapi‘olani Park on Saturday September 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Guests will get to see parade floats, pa‘u riding, marching bands, and guest appearances throughout the parade.

