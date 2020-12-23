7-Eleven Hawaii Letters To Santa: Angelo Ponafala

In this edition of the 7-Eleven Letters to Santa, we feature a young man by the name of Angelo Ponafala. Angelo was looking forward to spending time with family this holiday season and he said it meant a lot to him.

His submission caught the attention of 7-Eleven Hawaii because of his selfless acts and wanting to help others.

“This holiday means a lot to me. It means sharing and helping out whoever that’s in need of something. I told Santa about a time that I made someone smile. I shared with him a time when I paid it forward while at McDonalds one day. We paid for an elderly man’s food. I was so happy to be of help.”

Angelo received his gifts from 7-Eleven Hawaii and will have a big smile on his face come Christmas morning.

