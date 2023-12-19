Honolulu (KHON2) – 7-Eleven Hawaii is now offering your favorites in shareable sizes perfect for your next gathering or potluck.

The holidays are coming up and for any last-minute party planners, 7-Eleven Hawaii offers catering options for any event.

“7-Eleven Hawaii is pleased to offer catering options in various sizes. We have the classic items that people know and love such as our SPAM Musubi and other classic crowd pleasers such as sushi platters, fried noodles, and even desserts. All products are made to order here on Oahu,” says Annika Streng, Marketing Manager of 7-Eleven Hawaii.

Those looking to place a catering order can just call any of its 67 locations or place an order in person by 8:00AM for next day pickup.

Streng says, “We are all about convenience and we are open 24/7 365 days a year including all major holidays. Catering items can be picked up at any time of the day.”

Visit 7elevenhawaii.com to see a full assortment or pick up a brochure in any one of its stores.