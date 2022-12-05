7-Eleven has been in Hawaii since the late 70’s and what most people don’t know is they were once part of the Southland Corporation until 1989 when the 7-Eleven Hawaii Incorporated formed. There are currently 65 locations statewide with stores not just on Oahu but on Hawaii Island, Kauai, and Maui. If working close to home is something you value, 7-Eleven has a presence in every neighborhood. Their stores service hundreds of customers daily so this job is perfect for the person who likes to keep busy. And the benefits are also impressive as they offer medical, dental, and vision plans along with a 401K retirement savings plan.

You can learn more and apply at 7elevenhawaii.com or head down to the career center located at 1755 Nuuanu Ave 2nd Floor Monday – Friday between the hours of 9-3 for an onsite interview.