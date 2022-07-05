7-Eleven Hawaii is offering an exciting giveaway throughout the month of July. We caught up with Marketing Manager Annika Streng who had the exciting details.

“We think everyone deserves a break, so we are excited to offer an enter-to-win sweepstakes, sponsored by our vendor partners and Alaska Airlines, where customers can enter to win an Alaska Fishing Flyaway trip for 2 ! Included are round trip tickets to Juneau, Alaska, a (4) night’s stay at Shelter Lodge, and (3) days of guided fishing for (2) passengers. At 7-Eleven Hawaii, we are so much more than just a gas station. We aim to provide convenient, high-quality products at value to enhance the lives of our customers. In July, we are featuring some of our customer’s favorite items that are perfect for any movie night or potluck.’

Featured items for July:

Hershey’s King Size Candy – 2 for $4.50

Cheetos XL Bags – 2 for $11.00

Waikoko 17.5z – 2 for $5.00

Nestle Ice Cream Novelty – 2 for $6.00

Customers can enter today through July 31 in two different ways: 1. Visit any of the 65 locations statewide and enter to win using the ballots located at the register (no purchase necessary) or 2. Scan the flowcode and enter via the KHON2 website!

For more information visit 7elevenhawaii.com