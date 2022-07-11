Honolulu (KHON2) – 7-Eleven Hawaii is offering free small slurpees in honor of National 7-11 Day.

With 65 locations around the state of Hawaii, 7-Eleven Hawaii offers local comfort foods with exciting flavors. 7-11 Hawaii provides variety, quality and value, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

In honor of National 7-Eleven Day, 7-Eleven Hawaii is offering customers a free small SLURPEE® coupon at each of their 65 starting at 11:00am to 7:00pm. Excluding gas purchases, 7-Eleven Hawaii customers will receive a complimentary reusable straw to enjoy with their slurpee.

Website:

www.7-eleven.com