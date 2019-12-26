7-Eleven Hawaii Answers Letters to Santa for Deserving Local Keiki

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 plays Santa with the help of 7-Eleven Hawaii’s ‘Letters to Santa’ campaign to a deserving local kid.



Clark Gallardo wrote in to talk about something nice that he did.



He wrote, “In one of my classes there was a kid that gets off focus really easily and no one wanted to be his partner so I volunteered. And it was challenging but I learned from it. We also finished the project and got a good grade.”



He says he learned from the experience that you should “just treat others the way you want to be treated because you never know what someone is going through.”



Clark asked and received a gaming keyboard since he likes to play Fortnite.



Mahalo to 7-Eleven Hawaii for helping us answer Clark’s wish.