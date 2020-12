Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 plays Santa with the help of 7-Eleven Hawaii’s ‘Letters to Santa’ campaign to a deserving local kid.



6-year-old Laura-Victoria Funez wrote in to talk about something nice that she did.

She said “A time I made someone smile was when a 9-year-old boy and his sister needed a Halloween costume for school. We were able to get it and he was happy.”

Funez asked and received a Barbie Dream House.



Mahalo to 7-Eleven Hawaii for helping us answer Clark’s wish.