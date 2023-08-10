Every year 7-Eleven Hawaiʻi rewards customers with giveaways to thank them for their ongoing support. This year 7-Eleven Hawaiʻi is giving one lucky winner and their guest a San Francisco Flyaway. Live on Living808 Mikey and Kelly announce the lucky winner.

Congratulations to Riley Ching!

Prize includes (2) round trip tickets to San Francisco, (2) tickets to the San Francisco game, and a 2 night stay at The Handlery Union Square Hotel.

Special thanks to our sponsors 7-Eleven Hawaiʻi, Alaska Airlines, D. Otani Produce, and The Handlery Union Square Hotel (HUSH).