7-11 Hawaii Letters to Santa

In this edition of “Letters to Santa”, we feature a young man who loves to volunteer at church.

Cainan Molinaro says he teaches young ones at the age of 3 and 4 to read Bible verses.  Cainan wrote in his letter that he wants to help little kids because they are at a young age and he wants them to learn about God. Cainan is like most young men in that he loves video games and skateboarding.  7-11 Hawaii was so touched by his letter and his giving heart that they showered him with gifts like video games and skateboarding accessories.

