6th Annual Taste of Korea Fundraiser for Korean Cultural Center

Honolulu (KHON2) – The 6th Annual Taste of Korea will bring together culture and cuisine for a fundraiser to build Hawaii’s own Korean Cultural Center.

Taste of Korea will feature All You Can Eat food and drinks on Veteran’s Day, Monday, November 11th from 6 to 9pm at the Japanese Cultural Center.

Amanda Chang, Chairperson of Hawaii Korean Cultural Center, joined Living808 with Hyun Kim, Chef/Owner of O’Kim’s Korean Contemporary Korean Kitchen, with a preview of the fun foodie event.

Popular local restaurants preparing authentic and fusion Korean dishes include MW Restaurant, The Pig and the Lady, Haili’s Hawaiian Food, Beretania Auntie Pasto’s, Waipuna Sushi, and Chogajip Korean Restaurant just to name a few.

Liquor tasting will be provided by Koha Foods, and Anheuser Busch.

Featured dishes include Spicy Pork Quesadilla and a Local Vegetable Bibimbap with 7 Grain Rice, Poke donburi, Poke salad, Korean Chili Pork, and Daikon Stew, Ddukboki (spicy stir fried rice cake), Korean fried chicken, and Chopchae.

There will also be a raffle ticket drawing for 3 round-trip tickets to Korea and gift certificates to restaurants.

Websites: hawaiikcc.org

okimshawaii.com