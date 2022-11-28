Honolulu (KHON2) – 604 Clubhouse on Leilehua Golf Course offers food and drink specials.

The 604 clubhouse provides high-quality menu items and drink specials to guests.

“Our new menu offers clam linguini, seafood tower, ultimate shrimp tower and sushi bowls, This restaurant will offer more seafood options,” says Donovan Maples, Owner/President of Restaurant 604.

604 Clubhouse is open daily from Monday thru Sunday, with breakfast served on Saturday and Sunday.

604 Clubhouse at Leilehua Golf Course:

199 Leilehua Golf Course Rd Wahiawa, HI 96786

Clubhouse Snack Shop Hours:

Monday-Sunday 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM

*Breakfast Served Monday to Friday | 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Restaurant Hours:

Monday-Thursday 10:30 AM – 10:00 PM

Friday 10:30 AM – 11:00 PM

Saturday 9:30 AM – 11:00 PM

Sunday 9:30 AM – 10:00 PM

*Breakfast Served Saturday and Sunday | 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.