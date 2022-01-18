604 Ale House Opens New Location on Schofield

The owners or Restaurant 604 have opened a new location for more to enjoy the fun and food they have to offer. The new space is located on Schofield and it’s mission is to serve the Military and surrounding community.

604 Ale House is a place to grab some delicious food, unwind and watch your favorite sports teams. 604 now has 8 locations across Oahu and they are hiring. The restaurant is a family owned and operated business and employ nearly 300 staff members.

If you or someone you know is looking to join their Ohana, visit 604alehouse.com online or on social media @604Ale_House.