6 Cocktails You Can Make for Labor Day Parties by Mixologist Jen Ackrill

Honolulu (KHON2)- Living808 asked Mixologist Jen Ackrill to come up with some killer cocktails for Labor Day that you can make for big parties in batches with only two spirits needed: Rum & Vermouth.

Here’s all you need to make 6 different drinks with the same ingredients.

Mix and enjoy, responsibily of course.

Daiquiri

2 cups good quality white rum

1 cup lime juice

1 cup 1:1 simple syrup**

1/4 cup cold water

Pour all ingredients into a punch bowl, add an ice block and garnish with lime wheels

Dolomite Daiquiri

2 cups good quality white rum

1/2 cup good quality sweet vermouth

1 cup lime juice

1 cup 1:1 simple syrup**

1/4 cup cold water

Pour all ingredients into a punch bowl, add an ice block (or large cubes) and garnish with grapefruit wheels

Mojito

2 cups good quality white rum

1 cup lime juice

1 cup 1:1 simple syrup**

1 bunch of mint

1 cup soda water

Pour all ingredients into a punch bowl, add an ice block, add soda water and garnish with lime wheels and small bunches of mint

Italian Mojito

2 cups good quality white rum

1/2 cup good quality sweet vermouth

1 cup lime juice

1 cup 1:1 simple syrup**

1 bunch of mint

1 cup soda water

Pour all ingredients into a punch bowl, add an ice block, add soda water and garnish with grapefruit half moons  and small bunches of mint.

1:1 simple syrup recipe

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

Stove

Heat water and sugar on medium heat until melted (do not boil), chill, start making punch!!

Ice block recipe:

Find Tupperware container

Fill with water

Place in freezer overnight

Remove from freezer

Place into punch bowl

Fill with punch

Return to party!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

