6 Cocktails You Can Make for Labor Day Parties by Mixologist Jen Ackrill

Honolulu (KHON2)- Living808 asked Mixologist Jen Ackrill to come up with some killer cocktails for Labor Day that you can make for big parties in batches with only two spirits needed: Rum & Vermouth.

Here’s all you need to make 6 different drinks with the same ingredients.

Mix and enjoy, responsibily of course.

Daiquiri

2 cups good quality white rum

1 cup lime juice

1 cup 1:1 simple syrup**

1/4 cup cold water

Pour all ingredients into a punch bowl, add an ice block and garnish with lime wheels

Dolomite Daiquiri

2 cups good quality white rum

1/2 cup good quality sweet vermouth

1 cup lime juice

1 cup 1:1 simple syrup**

1/4 cup cold water

Pour all ingredients into a punch bowl, add an ice block (or large cubes) and garnish with grapefruit wheels

Mojito

2 cups good quality white rum

1 cup lime juice

1 cup 1:1 simple syrup**

1 bunch of mint

1 cup soda water

Pour all ingredients into a punch bowl, add an ice block, add soda water and garnish with lime wheels and small bunches of mint

Italian Mojito

2 cups good quality white rum

1/2 cup good quality sweet vermouth

1 cup lime juice

1 cup 1:1 simple syrup**

1 bunch of mint

1 cup soda water

Pour all ingredients into a punch bowl, add an ice block, add soda water and garnish with grapefruit half moons and small bunches of mint.

1:1 simple syrup recipe

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

Stove

Heat water and sugar on medium heat until melted (do not boil), chill, start making punch!!

Ice block recipe:

Find Tupperware container

Fill with water

Place in freezer overnight

Remove from freezer

Place into punch bowl

Fill with punch

Return to party!