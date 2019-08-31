6 Cocktails You Can Make for Labor Day Parties by Mixologist Jen Ackrill

Honolulu (KHON2)- Living808 asked Mixologist Jen Ackrill to come up with some killer cocktails for Labor Day that you can make for big parties in batches with only two spirits needed: Rum & Vermouth.
Here’s all you need to make 6 different drinks with the same ingredients.
Mix and enjoy, responsibily of course.
Daiquiri
2 cups good quality white rum
1 cup lime juice
1 cup 1:1 simple syrup**
1/4 cup cold water
Pour all ingredients into a punch bowl, add an ice block and garnish with lime wheels
Dolomite Daiquiri
2 cups good quality white rum
1/2 cup good quality sweet vermouth
1 cup lime juice
1 cup 1:1 simple syrup**
1/4 cup cold water
Pour all ingredients into a punch bowl, add an ice block (or large cubes) and garnish with grapefruit wheels
Mojito
2 cups good quality white rum
1 cup lime juice
1 cup 1:1 simple syrup**
1 bunch of mint
1 cup soda water
Pour all ingredients into a punch bowl, add an ice block, add soda water and garnish with lime wheels and small bunches of mint
Italian Mojito
2 cups good quality white rum
1/2 cup good quality sweet vermouth
1 cup lime juice
1 cup 1:1 simple syrup**
1 bunch of mint
1 cup soda water
Pour all ingredients into a punch bowl, add an ice block, add soda water and garnish with grapefruit half moons and small bunches of mint.
1:1 simple syrup recipe
1 cup sugar
1 cup water
Stove
Heat water and sugar on medium heat until melted (do not boil), chill, start making punch!!
Ice block recipe:
Find Tupperware container
Fill with water
Place in freezer overnight
Remove from freezer
Place into punch bowl
Fill with punch
Return to party!