Pitch Sports Bar is the perfect destination for sports fans looking for a great spot to watch their favorite games and enjoy delicious food and drinks. Conveniently located at SALT in Kaka’ako, Pitch Sports Bar offers a full catering and bento menu for large parties and takeout orders.

Recently renovated, Pitch Sports Bar now boasts four dart live boards, making it the perfect place to enjoy a game of darts with friends. With extended hours of operation, guests can enjoy the fun and games from Sunday through Thursday from 11am to midnight and on Friday and Saturday from 11am to 2am. For those driving in, parking is available at multiple locations including 440 Keawe Street.

Sports enthusiasts will find plenty to love at Pitch Sports Bar, which offers NFL’s redzone and Sunday ticket, NBA league pass, and the sports package for all UH football games. From time to time, the bar also shows UFC fights depending on who is headlining.

Happy hour at Pitch Sports Bar is a must-try experience, with daily discounts on wells, wines, and draft beers from 2:30pm to 6:30pm. Guests can also indulge in the mix and match buckets which includes Coors Light pints, Blue Moon, Arnold Palmer, or Coors Banquet.

While the bar welcomes guests of all ages, they recommend a 21 and over crowd for weekend nights after 9pm. To make a reservation for a large party or private event, guests can call 808-379-2550 or email info@pitchsportsbar.com. Reservations are highly recommended for Friday and Saturday nights.