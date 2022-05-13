Honolulu (KHON2) – 5.11 Tactical Honolulu store is inviting the community to honor frontline workers with a storewide celebration.

5.11 Tactical is honoring Hawaii first responders with storewide discounts and activities.

“We are having our annual 5.11 Days celebration on Saturday, May 14th from 10am – 2pm. 5.11 Days is 5.11’s big moment of the year when we honor the frontline workers, first responders, and the everyday heroes in our lives. In addition to a 20% storewide discount, we will have surprise gift certificates for the first 25 people in line, enter-to-win raffles, free food and refreshments provided by Kahai Kitchen, as well as complimentary beer tastings being provided by Broken Boundary Brewery,” says Mike Altman, Store Manager of 5.11 Tactical.

Catering to residents with an active lifestyle, 5.11 Tactical offers a variety of outdoor gear.

Altman says, “5.11 has a large assortment of men’s and women’s technical outdoor apparel, footwear and gear. We have a variety of shorts and pants, tops, backpacks, workout items, as well as a vast selection of everyday accessories.”

5.11 Tactical Honolulu is open from 10am to 8pm all weekend, though the big celebration event will be taking place on Saturday from 10am – 2pm.

5.11 Tactical Honolulu:

900 N Nimitz Hwy Ste 108, Honolulu, HI 96817