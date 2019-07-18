49th Annual Ukulele Festival

Ukulele masters Roy Sakuma, director of the Ukulele Festival, and Jake Shimabukuro joined John Veneri to talk about the weekends festivities.

According to Sakuma,

“It’ll be a fun, relaxing day in the park with your keiki and family. Keiki activities, free ukulele lessons, ukulele displays from Hawaii’s ukulele makers, food booths, lots of music and more.”

There will be hundreds of performers and this years distinguished guests is one of this generations most influential artists, Jake Shimabukuro and James Ingram, musician, producer, songwriter, and Grammy award winner.

For more information on the festival, visit www.UkuleleFestivalHawaii.org